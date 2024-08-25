Posted in: Conventions, Crimson Desert, Games, Gamescom, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Crimson Desert, Gamescom 2024

Crimson Desert Revealed Three More Boss Battles at Gamescom 2024

Pearl Abyss dropped thre emore boss battle videos for Crimson Desert during Gamescom 2024, giving us a better look at the gameplay

Article Summary Pearl Abyss unveils three new boss battles for Crimson Desert at Gamescom 2024.

New boss videos feature Reed Devil, Staglord, and Queen Stoneback Crab.

Gameplay highlights unique challenges, showcasing diversity from Black Desert.

Crimson Desert promises a narrative-driven, open-world experience on console and PC.

Pearl Abyss had more to show off of Crimson Desert during Gamescome 2024 this week, as we got three more boss battle videos out of the event. When the event kicked off, the team revealed the White Horn boss battle, giving us a pretty decent preview of what it was like to take on the creature and getting a better idea of what the gameplay would be like. As the event moved on, we got a few new surprises as they showed off new videos of the Reed Devil, the Staglord, and the Queen Stoneback Crab. As you would expect, each of them comes with their own varying degrees of difficulty and presents a challenge that is unique to each character.

The big takeaway for us is that it clearly shows how different the game is compared to Black Desert in the approach to gameplay and combat. Prior to this, a number of fans and outlets had been wondering how much of a difference there would be between the two games, as the studio said they would be contrasting experiences clear back at G-Start 2019 when the game was announced. But they were still working on the game and didn't have anything significant to show until now. You can enjoy all three videos here!

Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert is an upcoming open-world action adventure being developed by Pearl Abyss for both console and PC, which will combine elements of narrative-driven single-player games with online multiplayer functionality. Built on Pearl Abyss' proprietary, next-gen engine, Crimson Desert will deliver high-fidelity graphics and game features and a highly immersive gameplay experience. A story of survival, Crimson Desert follows a group of struggling mercenaries and the many characters who cross their paths in the vast continent of Pywel. This is a world where heroes are made, but not without incredible hardship, pain, and perseverance.

