A Peek At Japanese Pokémon TCG Gengar VMAX Deck

A new Pokémon TCG product is coming for collectors and players in Japan, and it will feature… a chase card? Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Gengar VMAX High Class Deck.

The Japanese Pokémon TCG will release both Gengar VMAX and Inteleon VMAX High Class Decks. These decks have been announced to feature a promo card featuring the focus Pokémon in its Gigantamax form in a textured, foil Pokémon VMAX along with a collection of other cards. While the cards will mostly be reprints, there will be a few new cards… including what some are referring to as a "chase card" or "secret rare." What it is, though, is an Alternate Art version of the Gengar VMAX, which is done in the style similar to what we're seeing in the Secret Rare VMAX cards in current sets.

As the artwork leaks online for these decks, some are beginning to speculate how these decks will end up being translated to the English-language Pokémon TCG. They certainly don't fit the new V Battle Deck format that we have seen used for Blastoise V, Venusaur V, Victini V, and Gardevoir V. I tend to think that the two options are that we'll either see these as more traditional promos in boxes or that the cards may even end up incorporated into a set. Something to remember is that the Pokémon Company International doesn't directly adapt Japanese sets. For example, the Japanese Shiny Star V set had two notable cards, the Shiny Charizard V and the Full Art Marnie, that showed up in other English-language Pokémon TCG products. The Charizard card became one of two chase cards in the special set Champion's Path and the Full Art Marnie will be a promo in the Marnie Tournament Premium Collection. So while it's fun to theorize, the truth is that we just don't know yet!