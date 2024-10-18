Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Avalanche Studios, Call Of The Wild: The Angler, Expansive Worlds

Call Of The Wild: The Angler Reveals Japan Reserve DLC

Call Of The Wild: The Angler will be getting a new DLC soon that will take you to Japan with an all new set of fish and settings

Article Summary Journey to Japan in Call Of The Wild: The Angler's new DLC Japan Reserve, filled with iconic landscapes and fish.

Catch 15 exclusive fish species in Kamuibetsu National Park, including Feral Koi and Northern Japanese Snakehead.

Immerse yourself in new story missions and challenges, exploring Kamuibetsu’s rich history and wilderness.

Enjoy multiplayer fishing adventures as Japan Reserve lets players invite friends to explore its waters for free.

Expansive Worlds and Avalanche Studios have revealed a new DLC coming to Call Of The Wild: The Angler as they head to Japan with the all-new Japan Reserve DLC. The new DLC will give you several new settings to fish in that are tied to real-world locations in the country, along with new fish to find that are specific to the region. The DLC will launch on October 29 across all platforms for $10. We have more details below, along with the trailer above, for you to check out.

Call of the Wild: The Angler – Japan Reserve

Experience the unspoiled natural beauty of Kamuibetsu National Park in Hokkaido, a true angler's paradise featuring 15 brand-new and unique species, including the Feral Koi and Chum Salmon. Take on new missions and challenges for exciting rewards, and learn about Kamuibetsu's history in a new main storyline. Additionally, a free update will be available for all players next week, introducing new variations for a variety of fish species, including the Burbot, Wels Catfish, and Kokanee Salmon, featuring different colorings, scars, and more. These variations will ensure that no two catches are the same! Also, starting October 24, be sure to look out for ghostly sightings in the waters as Halloween arrives at Golden Ridge Reserve with a new themed mini-game and seasonal cosmetics.

Explore a Fishing Paradise: Discover an angler's dream in Kamuibetsu National Park in Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost major island. Immerse yourself in the vibrant calm of autumn while searching for the perfect fishing spots across a vast wilderness of beautiful lakes, clear mountain springs, dense forests, winding rivers, and a towering volcano.

Discover an angler's dream in Kamuibetsu National Park in Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost major island. Immerse yourself in the vibrant calm of autumn while searching for the perfect fishing spots across a vast wilderness of beautiful lakes, clear mountain springs, dense forests, winding rivers, and a towering volcano. Catch 15 Brand-New Species: Reel in 19 diverse species, 15 of which are totally unique to the Japan Reserve, including the iconic Feral Koi, Amur Catfish, and Northern Japanese Snakehead, as well as an elusive new crustacean: the Japanese Freshwater Crab!

Reel in 19 diverse species, 15 of which are totally unique to the Japan Reserve, including the iconic Feral Koi, Amur Catfish, and Northern Japanese Snakehead, as well as an elusive new crustacean: the Japanese Freshwater Crab! Tackle New Story Missions & Challenges: Learn about Kamuibetsu's history and join the locals in planting seeds for the future in a brand-new main storyline. Complete fishing challenges, find hidden caches and collectibles, and capture various locations on camera in the new photo mission to earn bonus rewards.

Learn about Kamuibetsu's history and join the locals in planting seeds for the future in a brand-new main storyline. Complete fishing challenges, find hidden caches and collectibles, and capture various locations on camera in the new photo mission to earn bonus rewards. Fish With Friends: Share the joy of fishing with others! Japan Reserve owners can invite anyone who owns the base game of Call of the Wild: The Angler to play the new Japan Reserve together for free. This offer also extends to other in-game reserves.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!