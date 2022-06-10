Casey Jones Joins Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Dotemu dropped a ton of new info for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge during Summer Games Fest, including a new character! First and foremost, we now know the game's official release date as it will be coming out NEXT WEEK! Yes, the game is set to drop onto PC and consoles on June 16th, 2o22. So no waiting around until late summer for the classic arcade fighter. What's more, the team have added in six-player co-op mode, including being able to do it online, so you can group up like you're playing a six-player cabinet and take on the Foot Clan as a mega-team. The game will also be getting a physical release in a partnership with Limited Run Games, with pre-orders happening right now and running through July 10th, giving you the chance to get the game in several different forms with massive bonuses in each pack. And finally, one more character was added to the mix as Casey Jones will be an option to join the turtles, April, and Splinter. You can check him out in action in the trailer below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge reunites Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello to kick shell in a beautifully realized pixel art world invoking the turtles' classic 1987 design. Today's announcement trailer perfectly encapsulates the Heroes in a Half-Shell's rambunctious attitude as they leap and bash their way across Manhattan to a thumping rendition of their signature anthem belted out by Faith No More's Mike Patton. With Bebop and Rocksteady amassing gizmos to support Krang and Shredder's latest scheme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge finds the turtles battling through a breathless tour of iconic TMNT locations to thwart their nemeses' most diabolical plan yet. Armed with shell-shocking new abilities built on a foundation of classic brawling mechanics, the gang are in for an exhilarating, Foot Clan-stomping romp leading them through the sewers and bustling boroughs of New York City all the way to Dimension X.