Posted in: Crimson Desert, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged:

Crimson Desert Shows Off New Boss Ahead Of G-Star 2024

Get a look at one of the new bosses from Crimson Desert as Pearl Abyss plans to have a demo of the game available at G-Star 2024

Article Summary Explore Crimson Desert's new boss, Hexe Marie, ahead of G-Star 2024.

Hexe Marie uses birds for teleportation and devastating attacks.

Play the Crimson Desert demo at G-Star 2024 in Busan from Nov 14-17.

Discover the gripping story of survival in the world of Pywel.

Pearl Abyss released a new trailer today for Crimson Desert as they showed off a brand new boss fight ahead of their appearance at G-Star 2024. The boss is called Hexe Marie, and as you can see here, she looks absolutely ravishing and can be absolutely devastating. Part of her abilities involve the use of birds, which can swarm you, attack you, and help her teleport around the battlefield as she unleashes some powerful attacks. We don't get a long look at her, this is basically a teaser, but it's enough o get a better idea of what you're up against. You'll be able to see her and more if you're going to G-Star 2024 in Busan, which is the South Korean equivalent to E3, where they will have a demo available next week for you to play the BEXCO from November 14-17.

Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert is an upcoming open-world action adventure being developed by Pearl Abyss for both console and PC, which will combine elements of narrative-driven single-player games with online multiplayer functionality. Built on Pearl Abyss' proprietary, next-gen engine, Crimson Desert will deliver high-fidelity graphics and game features and a highly immersive gameplay experience. A story of survival, Crimson Desert follows a group of struggling mercenaries and the many characters who cross their paths in the vast continent of Pywel. This is a world where heroes are made, but not without incredible hardship, pain, and perseverance. Through vibrant storytelling and intense action, Crimson Desert depicts realistic characters and narratives that revolve around the members of the Greymane Free Company fighting to achieve their noble mission. Experience the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel, where you will witness the conflicts and epic sagas surrounding Kliff, the leader of the Greymanes, as his mission takes him on an unforgettable journey.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!