Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Receives New Orchestral Music Video

Check out the two new music videos released for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, as the team prepares for the game's launch in April

Experience a special orchestral performance led by composer Lorien Testard.

Discover behind-the-scenes insights with singer Alice Duport-Percier.

Join Expedition 33's quest against the Paintress in an evolution of JRPGs.

Indie game publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Sandfall Interactive released a pair of music videos this past week in preparation for the launch of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The team created a special orchestral performance featuring the game's composer, Lorien Testard, at the helm. They also made a behind-the-scenes video about it, which features an interview with Alice Duport-Percier, the game's singer and vocal composer, giving her take on the music. You can check out both videos here, as the game will arrive on April 24 for PC via Steam, as well as PS5 and XSX|S.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Once a year, the Paintress wakes and paints upon her monolith. Paints her cursed number. And everyone of that age turns to smoke and fades away. Year by year, that number ticks down and more of us are erased. Tomorrow she'll wake and paint "33." And tomorrow we depart on our final mission – Destroy the Paintress, so she can never paint death again. We are Expedition 33. In this evolution of JRPGs, real-time actions enhance the heart of turn-based combat. Craft unique builds for your Expeditioners that fit your playstyle via gear, stats, skills, and character synergies. Open an active dimension in combat – dodge, parry, and counter in real time, chain combos by mastering attack rhythms, and target enemy weak points using a free aim system.

With only one year left to live, join Gustave, Maelle, and their fellow Expeditioners as they embark upon a desperate quest to break the Paintress' cycle of death. Follow the trail of previous expeditions and discover their fate. Get to know the members of Expedition 33 as they learn to work together against impossible odds. Explore an enchanting realm populated by surreal adversaries. Wander through breathtaking landscapes, from the Island of Visages to the Forgotten Battlefield, discovering secrets and hidden quests along the way. Find allies of fortune in creatures of legend and recruit special companions, access new travel methods and discover secret areas in the World Map.

