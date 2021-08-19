The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 15

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Gold Secret Rare GX cards of the set.

Aqua Patch, Enhanced Hammer, Field Blower: These Sun & Moon-era sets are certainly not the first to include this style of card. Secret Rare Trainers go way back, with some of them quite stunning. The Time-Space Distortion card from Diamond & Pearl – Mysterious Treasures comes to mind. We also got Gold Trainer Items in great sets such as XY – Roaring Skies. My one issue with these in the Sun & Moon era is that there's soooo many of them, and the last thing that most collectors want is to pull one of these as their Secret Rare. They're just not quite as cool as Pokémon. I'm a completionist, though, so let's take a look at where these cards sit on the list as far as value and accessibility. Aqua Patch has a current market value of $6.34 and is the 31st most valuable card in the set, making it Guardians Rising's least valuable Secret Rare. Enhanced Hammer has a current market value of $7.38 and is the 30th most valuable card in the set. Field Blower has a current market value of $8.76 and is the 27th most valuable card in the set.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Guardians Rising, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising continues with more Pokémon-GX.