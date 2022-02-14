A Holographic History Of The Pokémon TCG: Rotom Subset

Over the years, the Pokémon TCG has featured many different patterns and styles used on their holographic cards. Some styles lasted for years, while others had short stays, making them markers for their short time in the franchise. In this next installment of A Holographic History of the Pokémon TCG, let's take a look at a special subset that appeared only in the Platinum – Rising Rivals expansion: the Rotom Subset.

The Platinum era was a mini era that came as a follow-up to the Diamond & Pearl era, preceding the HeartGold SoulSilver era. The second set from the era, Platinum – Rising Rivals, continues the theme of species who appeared in the game of the same name with a specific focus on Pokémon owned by Gym Leaders (marked GL) and the Elite Four (marked with a symbol), and Team Galactic (marked with a G). One of the most interesting aspects of the expansion is a special subset outside of the normal sets 111-card numbering. The set, known as the Rotom Subset, featured six cards including five variants of Rotom and one trainer. These are marked RT1 – RT6.

The cards in the Pokémon TCG: Platinum – Rising Rivals expansion includes:

RT1: Fan Rotom

RT2: Frost Rotom

RT3: Heat Rotom

RT4: Mow Rotom

RT5: Wash Rotom

RT6: Charon's Choice Trainer

These cards feature a unique reverse holo pattern. The artwork box remains non-holo. The look of the reverse holo pattern is similar to the cracked glass pattern but features different shapes in the "shards" of glass. A rainbow pattern shows up when the light hits the cards as well, making them feel like premium hits.

I write about this Rotom Subset at a time when the new set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, is in the middle of its prerelease stage. This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset and with that on my mind and these Rotom cards as the subject of today's piece, one thing I want to leave you all with is that these subsets truly add to a set's place in the hobby's history. Being able to add unique styles of cards and additional hits to pack openings makes for a more dynamic set and a lot more great memories opening. Here's to a future of terrific subsets.