Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: SS2 Goku

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new expansion Zenkai Series - Critical Blow features a card showing Son Goku's Super Saiyan 2 form.

Bandai has released the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. This expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga with a specific focus on the Evil Saiyan Cumber. Today, let's take a look at some more Goku cards from the Yellow-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

The two Goku cards pictured above are:

SS2 Son Goku, Counter Strike

Son Goku, Combination Attack in Hell

Both cards are inspired by Fusion Reborn, described in the card's text as the "Janemba Saga." I personally love the Counter Strike card because of how underrated Super Saiyan 2 is as a form. Gohan's transformation into Super Saiyan 2 is damn near as iconic as Goku's original Super Saiyan ascension. The moments when Goku and Vegeta both showed that they too, had ascended into Super Saiyan 2 is also an underappreciated moment. While Super Saiyan 2 isn't as visually different from Super Saiyan as other forms, this card perfectly shows the visual differences in Goku's hair in this form that makes the form work.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

