Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Causal Loop

Brand-New Narrative Puzzler Causal Loop Announced

The new sci-fi narrative puzzle game Causal Loop has been announced, as you'll see how your actions have consequences you never see until now

Article Summary Explore the mysterious alien world of Causal Loop in a narrative puzzler with sci-fi elements.

Use the unique "Echo Branching" to navigate puzzles and engage with echoes of your past self.

Dive into a story-driven adventure with emotional depth and fully voiced characters.

Enjoy accessibility options like color blindness mode and motion sickness prevention for all players.

Indie game developer Mirebound and publisher Headup Games revealed their latest game together as we got our first look at Causal Loop. This is a sci-fi-enriched narrative puzzler where you'll explore time and the effects of how your decisions have consequences in ways you don't expect. You'll solve puzzles by using a special "echo" to record, replay, and interact with different versions of your past. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we now wait for info on when it will come out.

Causal Loop

What if every decision you made left behind an echo – an imprint of your past actions, repeating endlessly? In Causal Loop, players don't just solve puzzles – they navigate a fractured reality that is both their greatest tool and their greatest threat. In Causal Loop the exo-archaeologist Bale arrives on the long-forgotten alien planet with his colleague Jen, an exo-linguist, to study the ruins of the lost civilization of the Tor – Only to become trapped within a colossal causality loop that fractures reality itself. With no way to contact mission control and only his AI companion Walter to help him, Bale must navigate countless obstacles, unravel the fate of the Tor, and outwit the cryptic and mysterious forces that oppose him. As reality unravels and the truth remains buried in the ruins, Bale's only hope is to solve the mystery of the Tor — before he's lost to the loop forever.

Mind-Bending Puzzles : Record, re-record, and replay. Use the unique 'Echo Branching' mechanic to record your actions and engage with up to three echoes of your past self. Harness these duplicates to master ancient alien systems that once seemed impossible to navigate.

: Record, re-record, and replay. Use the unique 'Echo Branching' mechanic to record your actions and engage with up to three echoes of your past self. Harness these duplicates to master ancient alien systems that once seemed impossible to navigate. A Mysterious Alien World: Explore beautiful environments through fifteen hand-crafted chapters filled with secrets that will allow you to unravel the mystery of this alien planet.

Explore beautiful environments through fifteen hand-crafted chapters filled with secrets that will allow you to unravel the mystery of this alien planet. An Emotional Journey: Explore a mysterious alien planet through the lens of an emotional and thought-provoking story, where puzzles seamlessly drive the narrative forward.

Explore a mysterious alien planet through the lens of an emotional and thought-provoking story, where puzzles seamlessly drive the narrative forward. Fully Voiced Characters : Every character is fully voiced by a fantastic cast.

: Every character is fully voiced by a fantastic cast. A Focus on Accessibility: To ensure all players can enjoy the game, Causal Loop includes accessibility options such as motion sickness prevention, color blindness mode, control mapping, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!