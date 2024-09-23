Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Rivals, Psylocke, x-men

Marvel Rivals Reveals Psylocke Is Now On The Roster

Another memeber of the X-Men has joined Marvel Rivals, as Psylocke has arrived as the latest characters to be added to the roster

Article Summary Psylocke joins Marvel Rivals roster with abilities from Demon Days: X-Men, inspired by Peach Momoko’s art.

Her psionic skills allow for stealthy, swift attacks, making her a formidable close-range warrior.

Psylocke, voiced by Alpha Takahashi, fights Yokai with her wolf Logan in a feudal Japan setting.

Marvel Rivals features heroes in Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist roles with collaborative Team-Up Abilities.

This evening, NetEase Games and Marvel Games revealed the latest addition to the Marvel Rivals roster, as another member of the X-Men joins the group with the debut of Psylocke. You're specifically getting a version of her character from Demon Days: X-Men, playing more of a feudal warrior who can use her psionic abilities to make her a stealthy warrior who is far more up-close-and-personal than many of the others on the roster. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released on December 6, 2024.

Psylocke

Psylocke utilizes a vast range of psionic abilities to outsmart and outflank her enemies. Her agile speed and quick motions allow Psylocke to dash across short distances while also being able to cloak herself and appear invisible before attacking. Her ultimate ability brings all these elements together as Psylocke rushes across the battlefield with her wings on full display, cutting down all enemies in her path. The version of Psylocke is inspired by the character design from the best-selling comic Demon Days: X-Men by award-winning comic book artist Peach Momoko, who received the Ringo Award in 2021 as well as the Eisner Award in both 2021 and 2024. The Psylocke character design was co-created by Marvel Rivals artists and Momoko. Psylocke will also be voiced by Japanese voice actress Alpha Takahashi, who has voiced in other famous franchises such as Cyberpunk 2077.

A wandering ronin in feudal Japan, the telekinetic warrior known as Sai has devoted herself to striking down ancient demons and monsters. With her wolf Logan by her side, Psylocke won't rest until all Yokai have fallen by her psychic blade. Sai was ripped from her reality by the Timestream Entanglement and put on display by the Collector. Alongside newfound allies, she escaped her cage and learned that other familiar warriors might still be out there. Her new quest is to gather those heroes, end this conflict, and return home.

Marvel Rivals

In Marvel Rivals, players can look forward to choosing heroes split into three distinct roles based on their unique power inclinations: Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist. They'll be free to pick their preferred role and hero, teaming up with allies to create a versatile and dynamic lineup for battle. But that's not all, as they'll be able to reach a whole new level of team play collaboration with Team-Up Abilities, unleashing joint superpowers with their allies, tearing down the battlefield to win in exciting fights! Marvel Rivals is in development by a NetEase team composed of global talent that share a profound love for the Marvel universe and characters who previously worked on hit shooter franchises played by millions of players worldwide.

