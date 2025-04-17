Posted in: Games | Tagged: big bang theory, newlitg

Big Bang Theory Reunion in The Daily LITG, 17th of April, 2025

Royal Kingdom Big Bang Theory Reunion was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Royal Kingdom Big Bang Theory reunion tops Bleeding Cool's daily read list

Discover the top headlines from April 17, 2025, in pop culture

Insights into trending stories from TV, comics, and games

Join the Daily LITG mailing list for your pop culture fix

Royal Kingdom Big Bang Theory Reunion in The Daily LITG, for the 17th of April, 2025Big Bang Theory Reunion was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Royal Kingdom Big Bang Theory Reunion in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Reacher

LITG two years ago, U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens

LITG three years ago, Not Standing By Him

LITG four years ago, X-Men, Star Trek, Transformers

LITG five years ago, Marvel was furloughing comics creators

And Zoom backgrounds were still a thing.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ben Dunn, publisher of Antarctic Press, creator of Warrior Nun Areala.

publisher of Antarctic Press, creator of Warrior Nun Areala. Mark Propst , artist on Lobo, Southern Knights, Aquaman and Aristocratic Xtraterrestrial Time-Travelling Thieves.

, artist on Lobo, Southern Knights, Aquaman and Aristocratic Xtraterrestrial Time-Travelling Thieves. Nicholas Ivan Ladendorf-Atreides , writer/artist on Cyber Punks.

, writer/artist on Cyber Punks. Marc Deering , inker on Doctor Aphra, Smallville, Green Lantern, Supergirl.

, inker on Doctor Aphra, Smallville, Green Lantern, Supergirl. William Doc Grant, CEO and Founder of Comics Hawaii.

CEO and Founder of Comics Hawaii. Pieruccini Riccardo , inker on Thanos Rising and Original Sin.

, inker on Thanos Rising and Original Sin. Shawn Martinbrough, co-creator and artist on Thief Of Thieves.

co-creator and artist on Thief Of Thieves. Miles Silas Biggar, creator of Dark Eagle.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Big Bang Theory, Big Bang Theory, Big Bang Theory, Big Bang Theory, Big Bang Theory, Big Bang Theory,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!