Critical Role Announces The Launch Of Nonprofit Organization

Critical Role announced today that they have launched a brand new non-profit organization, aptly named the Critical Role Foundation. The goal of which is to bring together their community to help out other organizations in need, furthering their philanthropic efforts and helping build relationships with other nonprofits. This is an official 501(c)(3) that will operate separately from the show's main production, with cast member Ashley Johnson as its president, and Matthew Mercer, Eduardo Lopez, Rachel Romero, and Mark Koro serving as board members. The majority of the funds they raise will go toward whomever they've partnered with during each campaign, with the remaining percentage being allocated into an emergency fund that will allow CRF to donate in times of need. The first organization they will be working with is First Nations, as they are now running a campaign to raise $50k for the Native Youth & Culture Fund for two nonprofits located at Zuni Pueblo and Cochiti Pueblo in the American Southwest. This isn't the show's first run with nonprofit organizations as they have previously worked with 826LA, Red Nose Day, OSD, Pablove, and OutRight Action International. Here's some added info from today's announcement about their first campaign.

Critical Role Foundation's first partnership is with First Nations Development Institute (First Nations), which is the most highly-rated American Indian nonprofit in the country whose mission is to strengthen American Indian economies and to support healthy Native communities through a variety of programs. The fundraising goal for this partnership is $50,000, which will fund the Native Youth & Culture Fund for two initiatives serving Zuni Pueblo and Cochiti Pueblo youth for the entire year. The Native Youth & Culture Fund strengthens and renews cultural and spiritual practices, beliefs, and values by engaging youth and elders in activities that demonstrate methods for documenting traditional ecological knowledge systems and their related practices and beliefs, increases youth leadership through mentorship programs, and increases access to cultural customs and beliefs as a means of reviving or preserving tribal language, arts, history or other culturally relevant topics. Critical Role Foundation plans to partner with additional nonprofit organizations whose values align with Critical Role and its community, working closely with them to ensure donations go toward programs and projects that are creating a positive impact and changing the world for the better. In addition to running specific fundraising campaigns, 10% of every dollar raised by the foundation will be allocated into an emergency fund to allow CRF to donate funds in the event of natural disasters and other unforeseen events that require immediate humanitarian assistance. This allows CRF and the Critical Role community to provide urgent aid quickly and when it's needed the most.