Cronos: The New Dawn Releases First Gameplay Trailer

Check out the first gameplay trailer for Cronos: The New Dawn, giving us a good look at Bloober Team's original survival horror game

Article Summary Experience Bloober Team's new survival horror game, Cronos: The New Dawn, set in a brutal alternate universe.

Delve into a world where Eastern Europe faces chaos after a cataclysmic event, filled with dangerous creatures.

Strategize for survival by managing resources and using temporal Anomalies to navigate through wastelands.

Play as a Traveler for the Collective, exploring time rifts and battling nightmarish creatures in 1980s Poland.

Developer and publisher Bloober Team have released the first trailer for their latest game, Cronos: The New Dawn. This is the company's first new IP coming off working with Konami on the Silnet Hill 2 remake, as they throw you into a brutal third-person survival horror title where in an alternate reality where a cataclysmic event has consumed Eastern Europe. You'll have to survive using time as a tool to try and undo what's been done, but it can also work against you. Enjoy the trailer here and trhe info below, as the game is tentatively earmarked for a 2025 release.

Cronos: The New Dawn

Set in a grim world where Eastern European brutalism meets retro-futurist technology, Cronos: The New Dawn lets you experience a gripping story that straddles the line between past and future. In the past, you will witness a world in the throes of The Change, a cataclysmic event that forever altered humanity. Meanwhile, in the ravaged wastelands of the future, every moment is a fight for survival against dangerous abominations that will test both your reflexes and your tactical thinking. You are a Traveler working for the enigmatic Collective, tasked with scouring the wastelands of the future in search of time rifts that will transport you to 1980s-era Poland.

In a desolate world filled with ever-present danger, your survival hinges on your ability to strategize and plan ahead. The enemies you'll encounter are nightmarish creatures, born from the remnants of humanity – defeating them will require you to make full use of your arsenal. You can manipulate temporal Anomalies to clear a path through the desolate environment, and will have to scavenge for resources to replenish your limited ammo and supplies. Good preparation is key. Once in battle, split-second decisions can mean the difference between life and death.

