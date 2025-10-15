Posted in: Crunchyroll Games, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: bleach, Bleach: Soul Resonance

Crunchyroll Announces New Action RPG Bleach: Soul Resonance

Crunchyroll has a new video game on the way for Bleach fans as you're getting a new action RPG title called Bleach: Soul Resonance

Article Summary Crunchyroll announces Bleach: Soul Resonance, an immersive action RPG based on the popular anime series.

Experience true-to-the-anime storytelling, reliving iconic Bleach moments and battles on mobile devices.

Engage in innovative blade-clashing combat with seamless character switching for dynamic, combo-filled fights.

Assemble classic Bleach characters with an 80-draw guarantee and forge powerful lineups to conquer foes.

Crunchyroll had a surprise announcement today as they are making an action RPG title in the Bleach universe, which they are calling Bleach: Soul Resonance. Working with A Plus Japan to develop the game, this new mobile title focuses on the content specifically from the popular anime series, as you'll essentially relive storylines from the show in a different light. We have more details about the game here with the latest trailer, as they are currently taking pre-registrations for both iOS and Android.

Bleach: Soul Resonance

Immerse yourself in a story-driven experience that stays true to the heartfelt tales of Bleach. Step into the Soul Society, experience the passion and romance as you unleash Bankai with your fingertips, and fight with your Zanpakuto by your side.

Immersive Storyline—A True-to-the-Heart Adaptation: Dive into an immersive story that places you right in the heart of Bleach's action-packed world! Every clash, strike, story, and iconic line is crafted with genuine passion and care—all to bring you face-to-face with the Soul Reapers.

Dive into an immersive story that places you right in the heart of Bleach's action-packed world! Every clash, strike, story, and iconic line is crafted with genuine passion and care—all to bring you face-to-face with the Soul Reapers. Innovative Blade-Clashing Gameplay—Victory Decided in an Instant: Fight side-by-side with your Zanpakuto! Where your fingers move, the blade follows. Experience innovative blade-clashing gameplay for an unparalleled battle thrill! Each Zanpakuto comes with tailored feedback, making every slash feel realistic and putting you in the heart of the battle.

Fight side-by-side with your Zanpakuto! Where your fingers move, the blade follows. Experience innovative blade-clashing gameplay for an unparalleled battle thrill! Each Zanpakuto comes with tailored feedback, making every slash feel realistic and putting you in the heart of the battle. Seamless Character Switching—Synergistic Combos: Forge victory through bonds, dig into the skills, weave versatile lineups to bend the war to your will for relentless damage. Seamlessly switch between characters and unleash the combos. Experience the multi-dimensional improvement to combat! Where blades crown the field, march with your comrades and fight side by side!

Forge victory through bonds, dig into the skills, weave versatile lineups to bend the war to your will for relentless damage. Seamlessly switch between characters and unleash the combos. Experience the multi-dimensional improvement to combat! Where blades crown the field, march with your comrades and fight side by side! Unite for the Cause of Protection — Assemble Iconic Characters: With an 80-draw guarantee, you're bound to get your favorite characters. Now, with trusted allies and teammates by your side, let's raise your blade in the sacred name of protection!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!