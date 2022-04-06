Crunchyroll Games To Publish My Hero Academia Mobile Game

Crunchyroll Games announced today that they have officially taken over the publishing of My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero. The company will partner with Funimation for future content and publishing on the mobile title, which features Midoriya and his friends from Class 1-A. While no specific plans were announced, the company does plan to push for more events and content moving forward. What's more, they have decided to celebrate the new change in publishers with an in-game celebration, of which we have all of the details of how you can get in on the fun below. We'll see what the future holds for the game as we move forward from here.

Based on the smash-hit anime series, My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero immerses players into the world of Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki, alongside pro heroes like All Might and Endeavor as players select their hero teams, explore the city and take down villains in a quest to become the strongest hero. Players can take advantage of these events ahead of the big one-year anniversary celebration this spring, which will include tons of new events, login bonuses, giveaways, and character releases. To celebrate the game under the Crunchyroll Games banner, fans can enjoy several in-game celebrations: The launch of the Character Summon Card for Best Jeanist, the Fiber Master pro hero.

A special "Strongest Hero x Crunchyroll Celebration" login event, running for seven days starting April 6. Users who play the game every day during this window will receive seven Card Summon Tickets.

One Character Select Ticket reward delivered to the in-game mailbox of all players who play the game between April 6 and April 20.

Crunchyroll Games is also sharing one general code that can be redeemed for three Card Summon Tickets. The code TSH2CR2022 is available to be redeemed now until April 20.