Crying Suns Announces Final Update Called "Last Orders" Humble Games has announced that Crying Suns will be getting one final update, as they have named this one Last Orders.

Humble Games and developer Alt Shift Studio have revealed that their tactical roguelite title Crying Suns is getting one last update. This last update will bring about two new character factions to play, including the Prag Mah (a caste of relentless imperial judges and executioners) and the Phalanx (an order of deadly mercenary warriors). You'll also get two new playable Battleships with a totally new playstyle for each faction, four special officers, 12 new battlefield items, 30 new events tied to the new factions, several new achievements, and a ton of quality-of-life improvements. All of which launched into the game today!

"Crying Suns is a tactical rogue-lite that puts you in the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire. In this story-rich experience inspired by Dune and Foundation, each successful run will uncover the truth about the Empire… and yourself as well. After 700 years of peace and prosperity, the Galactic Empire has suddenly been shattered into pieces. The OMNIs, god-like machines which did everything for their human masters, have mysteriously shut down. And humankind, having long since lost the ability to survive on its own, is dangerously close to extinction. But somewhere in a far corner of the Galaxy is Gehenna, a planet of ice and rock and a top-secret facility that is the pinnacle of Imperial Tech and also humanity's last chance."

"You are a clone of Admiral Ellys Idaho, a weapon fashioned from flesh, the best Imperial Admiral ever to battle in the stars, and you have just been awoken on this planet by its strange and darkly-humorous Guardian, Kaliban, the last functional OMNI to exist. Your mission: skillfully command a battleship through the Empire's now chaotic, violent clusters ––where one wrong move could be your last–– as you try to reactivate the OMNIs and save the future of all humankind. But you must leave Gehenna now…. for time has almost run out."