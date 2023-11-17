Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sanrio, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Adds New Holiday Update

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has a brand-new update out now, giving the game a holiday theme with some new content to play.

Sunblink and Sanrio revealed an all-new update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure that is now live, bringing in a holiday theme to the game for a bit. The update will give players a ton of new things to do, new items to collect, a new event to play through, and more. We have the details for you below as the content is now live.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Give & Gather Celebration

Cinnamoroll finds himself in a predicament as the Give & Gather holiday approaches—so many presents, so little time! Each carefully wrapped present must be delivered, and Cinnamoroll needs your help. Receive unique presents from Hello Kitty and Friends all season long. Meanwhile, My Melody gets a letter from her old friend, My Sweet Piano, announcing her arrival on the island! From friendship levels with real-world friends to new weekly quests, the main story's continuation, and so much more, Update 1.3 is chock full of season's greetings.

New Iconic Sanrio Character and Visitors – My Sweet Piano makes her debut on the island, and My Melody wants everything 'perfect' for her arrival. Meanwhile, family's in town! My Melody's Mama, Papa, Grandma, and Grandpa are visiting for the holidays, and they want to see you too!

Multiplayer Friendship Levels – Now, players can jump into a multiplayer game with a friend and level up their Friendship, just like with Sanrio friends! Complete tasks with one another to obtain brand-new rewards and benefits.

New Improvements and Discoveries – Follow the Guiding Light for easier quest progression, clear new weekly quests for side-stories and opportunities to get valuable resources like strawberry crates, upgrade the Crystal Sensors to seek out any item, find cinnablooms more easily, and so much more, all to help improve your gameplay experience.

