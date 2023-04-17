Arby's Are Bringing Back Their Limited-Edition Tabletop Dice

Arby's Are Bringing Back Their Limited-Edition D&D Tabletop Dice Do you wish you had some tabletop dice from Arby's? Well now you can, again, as the company is bringing back the popular item.

Arby's announced this morning that they are bringing back their limited-edition D&D tabletop dice, making them available again for a limited time. Probably one of the more unique gaming-related items you'll find on the market, these dice are actually coveted by a lot of people. They were originally released back in 2021 as part of a promotion with Dungeons & Dragons, giving you the standard seven-dice set with a branded D20, a D12, two D10 (for percentages), a D8, a D6, and a D4. To put this into a small perspective, there wasn't anything flashy about them beyond the fact that they had the fast food chain's logo on them for certain numbers, and there was a tiny cowboy hat inside each of them to represent the old-school logo. But people somehow went insane over these and were rapidly trying to collect them, and even finding them for sale on places like eBay is a rarity as those who own them just don't want to give them up. Which is why people have been asking for them to return.

Well, you're getting your chance once again, starting today, as the limited-edition complete D&D dice set will officially drop this afternoon at 2pm ET on ArbysShop.com for $12 while supplies last. Which, if you've never visited that website, it's worth checking out as they occasionally have crazy merch for people who love all things Arby's. As you can see from the image above, each one of the dice features gold lettering and is emblazoned with a tiny Arby's logo in place of the highest number, complete with the return of the cowboy hat inside each one. If you somehow miss the first drop, there will be a final drop on April 21st, but the details of that one will be revealed on the company's Instagram.