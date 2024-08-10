Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cult Of The Lamb, Massive Monster

Cult Of The Lamb Reveals New DLC With The Pilgrim Pack

Cult Of The Lamb has a brand new DLC on the way this Monday, as players will experience a new story within the Pilgrim Pack

Embark on a new story with characters Jalala and Rinor in the dangerous Lands of the Old Faith.

New content includes unique follower quests, forms, outfits, and decorations.

Free update introduces the Goat as a new local co-op playable character.

Devolver Digital and developer Massive Monster have revealed a new DLC pack for Cult of the Lamb, as players will soon have access to the Pilgrim Pack. This pack comes with an all-new story as you journey to find a new home for two characters in the thick of several cultists who are just hanging out in the woods. The content will be released on August 12, but for now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Pilgrim Pack

In the story of Pilgrim you'll join Jalala and Rinor as they journey across the Lands of the Old Faith, searching for a place to call home. If they can survive the dangerous Cultists looking for new sacrifices, the terrifying creatures hunting for a meal and the strange mushroom peddlers… not to mention rumors of a wicked beast who stalks the land, searching for its next victim… then they might just make it. The Pilgrim Pack will be joined by Unholy Alliance, the latest free update for smash hit Cult of the Lamb, introducing a new playable character: the Goat. Summoned by blood and born in corruption, this wicked new ally can join the holy Lamb in local co-op.

The full Pilgrim story and bonus pages

Two unique Follower quests

Five new Follower forms

Two new outfits for your Followers to wear

Five new decorations

Cult of the Lamb

Cult Of The Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger, and must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name. Start your own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland worshippers and spread your Word to become the one true cult. Collect and use resources to build new structures, perform dark rituals to appease the gods, and give sermons to reinforce the faith of your flock. Explore a sprawling, randomly generated world, fight off hordes of enemies and defeat rival cult leaders in order to absorb their power and assert your cult's dominance. Train your flock and embark on a quest to explore and discover the secrets of five mysterious regions. Cleanse the non-believers, spread enlightenment, and perform mystical rituals on the journey to become the mighty lamb god.

