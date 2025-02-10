Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Black Hawk Down, Delta Force

Delta Force To Launch Black Hawk Down Campaign Next Week

Delta Force will bring an iconic army campaign to the game next week, as the multiplayer co-op mission Black Hawk Down arrives

Team Jade and TiMi Studio Group will release a brand new campaign next week for Delta Force as the Black Hawk Down campaign will arrive. Based on the 2003 film, which was based on a true military story, this new co-op multiplayer mission will put you in the shoes of those who were trying to escape with their lives in the middle of battle. Unfortunately, this isn't a free addition, you'll need to pay for the content to experience it. We have more details about what's to come as it will launch on February 21.

Delta Force – Black Hawk Down

The campaign will drop players and their squad into the thick of battle, inspired by the iconic film Black Hawk Down and the 2003 video game. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the campaign is designed to test the battle skills and teamwork of the co-op squad.

A Legendary Battle Reimagined: Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Black Hawk Down delivers breathtaking visuals, immersing you in Mogadishu like never before. With an unparalleled level of detail and a diverse range of missions, every corner of the city tells a story, and every encounter feels visceral and real.

Test Your Limits: It takes grit, determination, and sacrifice to become a legend. Black Hawk Down is the ultimate test of skill, demanding everything you've got. This isn't a shooting gallery—it's war. Every turn could be your last, and survival is never guaranteed.

A Faithful Reboot: The Black Hawk Down co-op campaign is a faithful reboot of the classic 2001 movie and a heartfelt love letter to fans of the original 2003 Delta Force: Black Hawk Down, breathing new life into those legendary stories and moments.

Play As a Team: Only the best squads survive. Choose your class, customize your loadout, and—most importantly—move as a unit to overcome the unprecedented challenges ahead.

