Cyberpunk 2077 Has Been Added Back To The PlayStation Store

Interesting news from CD Projekt Red this morning as Cyberpunk 2077 has been put back on the PlayStation Store. As you may recall, back when the game was first released, it came with a ton of issues that (to sum everything up) made it practically unplayable. To the point where Sony removed the game from their store and stopped giving out refunds for the game while it was getting trashed in reviews and on social media. About the only place it did work right was on Stadia, but even then it still had issues. A few patches later and it seems Sony has come to an agreement with CDPR to put it back in the shop. The company, however, did release the statement below about the game.

In addition to the game being available on PlayStation 4, anyone who purchases the game can also play it on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. Furthermore, a free PlayStation 5 upgrade for the game will be coming in the second half of 2021 — and will be available for all owners of the PlayStation 4 version of Cyberpunk 2077, including both digital and disc. The upgrade will allow the title to take full advantage of the new console's more powerful hardware. (Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red further works to improve stability across all platforms. Playing on PS4 Pro and PS5 will provide the best Cyberpunk 2077 experience on PlayStation.)

So even though the game is back on the market, the team is still acknowledging that you might have issues playing the game. At what point will the game be problem-free and not requiring any more patches? Good question! We don't know. But if anything, it shows this game shouldn't have been given a 2020 launch date, and we can only hope whatever new Witcher game they're working on won't see the light of day until they know it works.