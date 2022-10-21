Dariusburst CS Core + Taito/SEGA Pack To Get Switch Physical Edition

Taito, along with SEGA revealed that the Dariusburst CS Core + Taito/SEGA Pack will be getting a physical edition for Nintendo Switch. Working with Strictly Limited Games, Switch owners will be able to get in on a special edition that will give them the main game in a standard box along with several items, which you can see them listed below. This version of the game will go up for pre-order on their website on October 23rd, 2022, however, the team still has yet to put an official price point on it. So we have no clue what you'll be putting down to own this until Sunday. In the meantime, here's more info on it from the shop.

"Pilot one of 15 ships into battle against hordes of enemies in this arcade-style shooting game! In Dariusburst CS Core you have to fight your way through relentless waves of enemies and huge, aquatic-lifeform-modeled battleships over numerous different stages. With the help of your burst laser, try to beat the boss at the end of each stage and get the highest score. Choose CS Mode and leap into a space opera spanning the franchise's history, battling the Belsar across a galaxy featuring new, exclusive stages and story! Or jump into the DLC mode and pilot ships from iconic Sega and TAITO franchises in specially arranged stages! The Dariusburst CS Core + Taito/SEGA Pack contains the CS and DLC Modes from the previously released Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours on PS4, Vita, and Steam. This packaged version includes the whole history of the DARIUS Saga and will only appear on Nintendo Switch.

Expanded CS Mode with new scenarios and six new areas.

Arranged stages from DARIUSBURST ACEX+'s Event Mode and the PSP version.

Features Replay Mode, Ghost Score, and force feedback.

New DLC Mode stages with six guest ships included from Sega and TAITO."