Darkrai Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

Lucky Trainers may encounter Shiny Darkrai in Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO during this year's highly anticipated Halloween Event.

Article Summary Encounter Shiny Darkrai in Tier Five Raids during Pokémon GO’s Halloween Event.

Top counters for Darkrai include Mega Lucario, Mega Heracross, and Shadow Conkeldurr.

Darkrai can be defeated with three trainers; use more if your team isn’t maxed out.

Shiny Darkrai has a 1 in 20 chance; perfect IVs show at CP 2136 or 2671 in boosted weather.

The September, October, and November seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, have now been announced. This season will focus on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the first month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Kyogre, Groudon, and Zacian, with Shadow Raids featuring Raikou on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Absol, Mega Houndoom, and Mega Gardevoir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Darkrai, who will once again be featured as the Tier Five Raid Boss for Halloween. Let's get into it.

Top Darkrai Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Darkrai counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mega Heracross: Counter, Megahorn

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Mega Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Darkrai with efficiency.

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Enamorus: Fairy Wind, Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Nature's Madness

Tapu Koko: Quick Attack, Nature's Madness

Togekiss: Charm, Aura Sphere

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Marshadow: Counter, Close Combat

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Volcarona: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Darkrai can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary and Mythical Pokémon featured in Tier Five Raids is approximately one in 20. Then looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Darkrai will have a CP of 2136 in normal weather conditions and 2671 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

