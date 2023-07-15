Posted in: FunPlus, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: dc comics, DC: Dark Legion

DC: Dark Legion Announced For Mobile Sometime In 2024

DC: Dark Legion is an all-new mobile game in the works from FunPlus and WB Games, bringing a specific DC Comics story to iOS and Android.

FunPlus has partnered with WB Games and DC Comics to announce DC: Dark Legion, a brand-new mobile title to be released sometime in 2024. The game will specifically go into one of the many parallel Earths in the DC Universe, as they explore all of the horrors with Dark Nights: Metal. In this game, the bizarre villain known as The Batman Who Laughs has attacked the Earth and its heroes through an unknown power that has changed the planet. Now you'll have to take on the role of an agent from the 31st Century, recruiting heroes and villains in an attempt to team up and prevent the destruction and havoc all around. We got more info and the trailer below for you to enjoy.

"DC: Dark Legion is an action-packed strategy game where players can recruit their favorite DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains to fight for survival, justice, and freedom in a global multiplayer battle. Players will be immersed in an all-new story set in the DC universe as they find themselves embroiled in an epic struggle against The Batman Who Laughs and his Dark Knights, twisted versions of the Justice League introduced in the best-selling DC comic series Dark Nights: Metal. As they fight to stop The Batman Who Laughs and his army from destroying everything they know, players take on the role of an agent from the 31st century tasked with leading the world's greatest Super Heroes against the overwhelming threat from the Dark Multiverse."

"In DC: Dark Legion, fans will embark on an authentic journey across the DC universe, joining forces with renowned Super Heroes including Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Black Adam, Green Arrow, and many more. Players can build their own hero base, level-up their superpowers and equipment, and lead a squad of their favorite characters to fight powerful villains and protect the universe alongside their friends."

