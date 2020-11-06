DC Universe Online Launches A New Legion Storyline

Dimensional Ink Games have released a new episode into DC Universe Online this week as players can now experience The Legion. This latest update brings about Episode 39, called "Long Live The Legion!" You will be joining forces with the future's bravest team, the founding members of The Legion of Super-Heroes, AKA The Legion. This includes multiple heroes being added to the fold as you will be trying to save the lives of Lightning Lad, Saturn Girl, and Cosmic Boy who are currently in danger at the hands of the powerful sorcerer Mordru. For a short time, there will be special "Event" versions of all content for the episode that will be free to all players, as well to Level 15 and above players until the release of Episode 40. This includes rewards like new gear styles Magnetic Paladin and Thrall of Ekron. We have more info on the episode below along with screenshots and the trailer as the episode is now live on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. No word on when it will come to Switch.

