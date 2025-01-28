Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games | Tagged: dead by daylight

Dead By Daylight Launches Latest Horrific Tome Called Anguish

Dead By Daylight has released a new udpate today containing its latest horrific Archive, as Tome 22 brings with it Anguish

Behaviour Interactive has launched a new update this morning for Dead by Daylight, bringing with it the latest addition to The Archives with Tome 22: Anguish. In what the team is calling its "darkest Tome yet," players will experience new tormented tales, as well as several outfits for rewards. New collections, along with fan-favorite collections, return for the latest Lunar New Year event, as well as for Iron Maiden, Artists from the Fog, and more. We have the rundown below from the devs, as the content is now live.

Dead by Daylight – Tome 22: Anguish

Tortured Souls

From endless meat hooks driven through chests to vicious Moris, the physical toll paid in a Dead by Daylight Trial is steep. Steeper still? The damage an eternity of pain and despair can inflict upon the mind. Dead by Daylight's Tome 22: Anguish dives headfirst into the darkness to explore these themes and more with new memories for The Blight and Jane Romero. Follow The Blight as he continues his experiments to better comprehend the sinister nature of a Bleed. Meanwhile, Jane interviews family members of those lost to The Fog, discovering just how far the effects of The Entity can extend beyond its Realm. As always, rewards abound for those willing to venture into The Rift. Players can earn a series of Outfits that embody the torment of being trapped within Trials, including memorable Ultra Rare Outfits for Jane Romero and The Huntress, as well as ensembles for David King, Renato and Thalita Lyra, The Blight, The Plague, and The Knight.

Fog Fashion

Elsewhere, Dead by Daylight's Lunar New Year Collection returns on January 28 to add an eye-catching red and gold Outfit for The Skull Merchant. On February 4 the Artists from The Fog Collection expands once more with two new looks from community artist DuckieGrumpy. These Outfits for Sable Ward and The Unknown lean into fairytale fantasy, reimagining the characters as a classic storybook pairing. February 18 sees a new update to the Days Gone By Collection as it continues to explore key moments in characters' lives and will feature new Outfits for Jake Park, The Twins, and The Deathslinger. Finally, The Iron Maiden Collection will also add some new threads on February 25 with two t-shirts for Survivors Sable Ward and Taurie Cain.

