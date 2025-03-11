Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ken Kaneki, tokyo ghoul

Dead by Daylight Reveals Tokyo Ghoul's Ken Kaneki As Latest Killer

Dead by Daylight has revealed its next killer coming to the game, as Tokyo Ghoul becomes part of its universe with Ken Kaneki

Article Summary Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul is the latest killer in Dead by Daylight, bringing his terrifying presence to the game.

The Ghoul's Kagune tentacles strike fear and amplify power, creating intense chases and brutal encounters.

Explore the Tokyo Ghoul Collection with legendary outfits and masks, enhancing your in-game cosmetic options.

Enter the Fog with Kaneki's half-human, half-ghoul backstory and experience a chilling new chapter of horror.

Behaviour Interactive announced a new addition to Dead by Daylight today, as they've partnered with Shueisha to bring Ken Kaneki of Tokyo Ghoul to the game. Everything you love and are terrified about the character, both from the original manga and the anime series, are brought to life in this haunting yet amazing rendition of the character. You can play as him on the Public Test Servers right now, as he will be released in a new chapter of content on April 2. For now, we have more info about the character and his upcoming release below.

Dead By Daylight x Tokyo Ghoul

The Ghoul

Boasting a dark, complex narrative punctuated by moments of brutal violence, Tokyo Ghoul and its hero Ken Kaneki come to Dead by Daylight overflowing with themes familiar to the game, as well as compelling new ones to explore. What better way to do so than by taking a conflicted character and magnifying his most primal impulses?

Considering Ken Kaneki is Tokyo Ghoul's protagonist, fans of the franchise may be surprised to learn that he's entered The Fog as Dead by Daylight's newest Killer, The Ghoul. In the original story of Tokyo Ghoul, following a near-fatal accident, the unassuming Kaneki receives a life-saving organ transplant – from a Ghoul. He awakens a half-human, half-Ghoul hybrid forced to feed on human flesh to survive while desperately fighting to retain what remains of his humanity.

After narrowly surviving unimaginable torture at the hands of the Ghoul, Jason, Kaneki's mind had already been pushed to the breaking point. He emerged from his ordeal alive, only to be swallowed by black Fog, taken by The Entity, and set loose within its Trials. Here, his Ghoulish nature took over, fueled by a cold cruelty and a hunger for flesh. Not only does this shift make Kaneki an intriguing Killer, but it also allowed the Dead by Daylight team to lean into the truly terrifying nature of his powers.

Killer Kagune

In Dead by Daylight, The Ghoul's Kagune tentacles quickly become the ultimate instruments of fear. Erupting from his back, Kaneki's Killer Power propels him around the Map chaining movements together to descend upon fleeing Survivors. Successful attacks spark Enraged Mode, amplifying Kaneki's strength, brutality, and movements. Combined with a Perk set designed to apply pressure, The Ghoul forces his prey to keep their heads on a swivel, lest they become his next meal. Finally, those unlucky enough to fall victim to his Mori will bear the brunt of his vicious nature in gloriously graphic ways you'll need to see to believe.

Tokyo Style

Adding to the fun, the Tokyo Ghoul Collection, available April 2, will introduce several other iconic looks and characters from the Tokyo Ghoul animated series. The Legendary Rize Kamishiro Outfit for The Ghoul invites players to step into the shoes of this beautiful and powerful Ghoul – the very same one whose organs were transplanted into Kaneki following his accident. Players can also enjoy 4 Very Rare Outfits as part of the Collection including, the Rabbit Costume Outfit for Yui Kimura, the Hide Costume Outfit for Renato Lyra, the Eto Costume Outfit for Nea Karlsson, and the Awakened Ghoul Outfit for The Ghoul.

Since no Tokyo Ghoul Collection would be complete without some memorable masks, players will also be able to tap into their inner Ghoul with a selection of 4 Very Rare Masks for The Unknown, Jonah Vasquez, Jake Park, and David King.

