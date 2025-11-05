Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Death Howl, The Outer Zone

Death Howl Releases New Gameplay Showcase Video

Check out the latest gameplay showcase video for Death Howl to see how many of the game's mechanics work, as well as part of the story

Experience turn-based, grid combat where you build unique decks and wield shamanic totems as Ro.

Uncover a haunting narrative exploring grief, resilience, and forgotten lore within mystical lands.

Try the free Steam demo now ahead of Death Howl's full release, planned for Q1 2026.

Indie game developer The Outer Zone and publisher 11 Bit Studios dropped a new video for Death Howl today, as we get a better look at the gameplay. This is a full showcase that runs about ten minutes, showing off several aspects of the game and the mechanics of how everything will work, along with some notes on the story without giving too much away. Enjoy the video above as the game will be out in Q1 2026, with a free demo still available on Steam.

Death Howl

In forgotten lands shrouded by myth, Ro—a hunter from a small tribe—is overcome by grief following the death of her beloved son. Guided by voices from another world, she transcends into the realm of spirits, in hopes of bringing him back. Death Howl weaves an atmospheric tale of grief, healing, and resilience. As Ro, you'll face relentless spirits in turn-based battles that challenge your tactical sense and adaptability. To succeed, you must craft and master decks of powerful cards and use shamanic totems while unearthing forgotten tales and secrets that shape Ro's path.

Explore the realm of spirits and gather ingredients to craft cards from each region. Discover shamanic totems to enhance your deck and cast a variety of melee and ranged spells to balance your offensive and defensive skills. Each new card lets you tailor your tactical style while preparing for your next deadly encounter. Engage in Grid-Based Combat: Face a host of restless and eerie spirits in grid-based battles where each move is crucial. Test your wit by fighting unique enemy types and powerful bosses. Grow stronger, adapt your deck, and choose your battles as you explore grim lands like the Forest of Howling Shadows or Meadows of Delusion.

Face a host of restless and eerie spirits in grid-based battles where each move is crucial. Test your wit by fighting unique enemy types and powerful bosses. Grow stronger, adapt your deck, and choose your battles as you explore grim lands like the Forest of Howling Shadows or Meadows of Delusion. A Mother's Grief, A Spirit's Journey: Take part in a mother's spiritual journey through grief, where every step uncovers a new layer of her story, reflecting themes of love, loss, and the path of acceptance. Discover a mysterious world of forgotten lore, where darkness whispers secrets and invites you to unearth buried memories.

