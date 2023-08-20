Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arctic Theory, Pioneers Of New Dawn

Arctic Theory Reveals New MMO Pioneers Of New Dawn

Pioneers Of New Dawn is the name Arctic Theory has given their MMO currently in development, as you'll try to make a new world happen.

Arctic Theory announced this past week that they have given their MMO in development an official name as they revealed Pioneers Of New Dawn. The game, in a nutshell, is designed to be a genre-bending title where you and other players are attempting to work together to bring life back to a planet that's gone through an ecological disaster. What the future looks like will depend on the work you all put in throughout what will essentially be a sandbox world. We got more info on it below as we now wait to see more images and content down the road.

"Pioneers Of New Dawn (PoND) is an MMO set in the persistent world of New Dawn. Healed centuries after a global ecological disaster, it beckons Pioneers, descendants of its former inhabitants, to explore, surveying remnants of the past and rebuilding civilization in balance with the environment. From establishing settlements and trade networks to creating thriving colonies, they seek to leave their mark on New Dawn, writing a new chapter for humanity – together. In New Dawn, the world constantly strives to return to its pristine, untouched state. As Pioneers, every structure established faces this natural pushback. Building isn't just about construction but finding balance with a dynamic, responsive landscape. To craft successful settlements, Pioneers must adapt to and align their efforts with the environment, creating a true PvE experience."

"Rapid geological mechanisms produce diverse resources, shaped by nature and extraction. Areas rich in one resource may later present a different one, ensuring an ever-evolving, unpredictable landscape. Flora regenerates at different rates, shaped by natural factors and rarity. The generation of flora not previously found post-harvest can shift a biome's resources, creating dynamic environmental variability. Pioneers must factor in the meteorological environment. Weather affects building durability and can hasten decay. For instance, establishing a settlement in a resource-rich valley is beneficial, but if this location has high wind exposure, it will demand more upkeep. Balancing resource needs with weather challenges adds strategic depth."

