Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 46: Wiglett & Dondozo

EGAWA illustrates Tatsugiri in its Curly, Droopy, & Stretchy Forms on this Dondozo Illustration Rare from Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at two more Illustration Rares featuring new Paldean species.

Wiglett, a new Paldean Pokémon that was once thought to be related to Diglett, gets an Illustration Rare from artist You Iribi. Iribi depicts a highly detailed, gorgeous underwater scene showing Wiglett rising out of a patch of sand as other Water-type species are swept toward it in a massive wave. We have appearances from Luvdisc, Mareanie, Skrelp, Psyduck, Shellder, Slowpoke, and potentially even more. Let us know in the comments if you find any other Pokémon hiding in this beautifully intricate Art Rare.

Speaking of Water-types, we have an Illustration Rare for Dondozo gets an Illustration Rare from AKIRA EGAWA, who was the mastermind behind the highly sought-after Gold VSTARs from Crown Zenith. EGAWA's painterly and intricate art style is highly distinctive, and he has quickly become an artist working on building a binder for. Dondozo is depicted here with Tatsugiri, a Pokémon it often interacts within the games to carry out its signature move. EGAWA actually illustrates Tatsugiri in all three of its forms: Curly Form, Droopy Form, and Stretchy Form here.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

