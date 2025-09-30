Posted in: Games, Nintendo, PowerA, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Switch 2, wireless controller

PowerA Reveals Nintendo Switch 2 Advantage Wireless Controllers

PowerA has a new line of officially licensed Nintendo controllers, as we finally got a line of wireless designs for the Nintendo Switch 2

Article Summary PowerA unveils new Advantage Wireless Controllers for Nintendo Switch 2 with exclusive designs.

Controllers feature Hall Effect thumbsticks for precision gameplay and reduced stick drift issues.

Includes dedicated Chat Button, mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, and motion controls support.

Mario, Pokémon, and classic Nintendo-themed designs are available for $70 with 30-hour battery life.

PowerA has revealed a few new designs from a new line of gaming controllers for the Nintendo Switch 2, as they finally have wireless controllers for the console. As you can see here, they have created a small set with the classic black and grey look, only all of the bonus buttons for the console are sitting along the button, including the new additions like the Camera button. They've also made a few designs centered around Nintendo classics, as we got a hexagon Pokémon design featuring Pikechu in the middle, while they have a multi-pink shaded version with the primary characters from Super Mario Bros. More details can be found below about this line, as they are currently selling for $70 a pop.

PowerA Nintendo Switch 2 Advantage Wireless Controllers

The Advantage Wireless Controller is engineered with Hall Effect sensors in the thumbsticks for long-lasting precision and reduced stick drift, paired with embedded anti-friction rings for smooth, accurate control. It also features the dedicated Chat Button on Nintendo Switch 2, enabling quick access to GameChat features for the first time. Players can further customize their experience with motion controls, mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, and a status LED indicator for real-time connectivity updates. Gaming fans will appreciate conveniently relocated buttons, allowing for uninterrupted, bold designs showcasing gaming's most beloved characters.

Fan-Favorite Designs: The Advantage Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 – Mario and Friends and the Advantage Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 – Mega Evolutions takes advantage of repositioned center faceplate buttons, providing uninterrupted character art. These beautiful controllers make great additions to any collection from these two classic franchises.

The Advantage Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 – Mario and Friends and the Advantage Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 – Mega Evolutions takes advantage of repositioned center faceplate buttons, providing uninterrupted character art. These beautiful controllers make great additions to any collection from these two classic franchises. Built for Comfort and Endurance: Designed for extended play, the Advantage Wireless Controller offers up to 30 hours of battery life. The included detachable 10 ft. USB-C cable offers wired play flexibility, while its lightweight ergonomic design ensures comfort over time.

