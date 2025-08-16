Posted in: Deck13, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Datadyne, Forge of the Fae

Deck13 Takes On Publishing Duties For New RPG Forge Of The Fae

Forge of the Fae has a brand-new publisher, as Deck13 have signed on to release the game, still aiming to launch sometime in 2027

Article Summary Deck13 signs on as publisher for Datadyne's upcoming RPG, Forge of the Fae, set for a 2027 release.

Classic JRPG-inspired gameplay features deep turn-based combat, exploration, and customizable magic.

Join inventor Fiora as she investigates mysterious disappearances in a world rich with Celtic folklore.

Player choices shape the story, with a unique Crystal System and mechanical faerie companion to upgrade.

Indie game publisher Deck13 announced this week that they are working with developer Datadyne to release their upcoming RPG title, Forge of the Fae. If you haven't seen the game yet, this title takes cues from classic JRPG titles from the '90s and '00s, as you're getting a deep turn-based combat system witht he ability to customize attacks and spells, along with puzzles and exploration. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the team are currently aiming to release it sometime in 2027.

Forge of the Fae

Gear up and join Fiora, a brilliant inventor on a quest to uncover the truth behind a series of mysterious disappearances. Dive into an immersive and enchanting fantasy world, rich with magic, wonder, and danger. As the miners' strike rages on, tensions run high, and the Mining Company hires muscle to quash the unrest. Amidst the chaos, people are vanishing left and right, and the violence only makes the situation worse. But Fiora won't let the distractions get in her way. Explore a world inspired by ancient Celtic folklore, full of intrigue, adventure, and endless possibilities. With a diverse cast of fascinating characters, each with their own unique playstyle, you'll need to stay on your toes to outwit your foes and uncover the truth.

The choices you make will have a real impact on the story's outcome, so choose wisely! Upgrade your trusty Mechanical Faerie and use the innovative Crystal System to channel powerful magic from the world of the Fae. With every battle and challenge, you'll become stronger and more adept at navigating this fascinating world. Immerse yourself in this gorgeous pixel-style RPG that combines retro charm with modern gameplay mechanics. This is a game like no other, full of twists, turns, and surprises at every turn. Get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!