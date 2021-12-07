Deep Rock Galactic Will Launch On PlayStation This January

Ghost Ship Games and Coffee Stain Publishing revealed they will be releasing Deep Rock Galactic on PlayStation this coming January. The 1-4 player co-op FPS featuring rough and tumble space dwarves has already been out for a few years on other platforms with a pretty decent fanbase behind it, but now Sony owners will get a chance to try it out as this one will drop onto both PS4 and PS5 next month. Although an official date has not been confirmed just yet. Much like a lot of games that have been given a later release after being out somewhere else, this one will be a complete edition with every single update, DLC, and bonus content ever added to the game since it was released clear back in 2018. You can read a little bit more about the game below as well as check out screenshots.

In Deep Rock Galactic players take up arms as one of four classes of badass dwarven miners, each with their own invaluable set of skills and gear. The Driller, the Engineer, the Scout and the Gunner must work together to survive a relentless onslaught of ravenous aliens, and sometimes robots, to escape the procedurally generated caves with their bounty intact. Since launch, Ghost Ship Games has continued to add a regular cadence of new missions, weapons and cosmetic content, and show no signs of slowing down! In its latest run of content drops, Ghost Ship launched the Performance Pass, a brand-new incentive program which brings a swathe of unlockable content completely free, with 100 levels of unlocks, challenges to complete and bonuses. To advance through these levels, players can earn performance points by completing the challenges, with a new one added each day.