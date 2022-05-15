Deliver Us The Moon Announces Next-Gen Release Date

Wired Productions and KeokeN Interactive have revealed the official release date for Deliver Us The Moon to come to Xbox Series X|S and PS5. The team will be releasing the game for both consoles on June 23rd, 2022, and it will be about as complete a version of the game as you can get with all of the updates and content released for it so far. What's more, you'll have the bonus of upgraded visuals as it performs in 4K, with celestial ray-traced shadows and reflections, and your standard next-gen features. Enjoy the latest trailer below as we'll see the game's release ina bout five weeks.

Deliver Us The Moon is a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future where Earth's natural resources are depleted. In an effort to solve the energy crisis, global powers created the World Space Agency and secured a promising new source of energy on the moon. The World Space Agency colonized and operated from the moon until one fateful night all communications with Earth ceased and the energy source was lost. Now, years later, you assume the role of Earth's last astronaut on a do-or-die mission to investigate what happened and save humanity.

During this adventure, your only companion is a small robot named ASE. Together you will traverse the moon, explore abandoned facilities, gather clues and ultimately uncover the secrets and hidden agendas of those long gone! Will you save mankind or be forgotten in the dark abyss of Space? Launch a rocket from Earth, journey through the WSA space station and explore the open lunar landscape with weightless freedom – by foot, rover or monorail. Ruins of previous lunar missions have many stories and secrets to tell. Use your Astrotool to uncover the history of the lunar colony. Overcome obstacles, dangers blocking your path and uncover the secrets of the past by using various tools and all of your wits to solve intricate puzzles.