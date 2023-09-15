Posted in: Games, Resolution Games, Video Games | Tagged: Demeo Battles, penny arcade

Demeo Battles Releases New Video Featuring Penny Arcade

Check out the latest video for Demeo Battles as the Tycho and game from Penny Arcade play against each other in the latest version.

Resolution Games have partnered up with Penny Arcade to present a new video for Demeo Battles, as they show off the gameplay. The video features Jerry Holkins (aka Tycho) and Mike Krahulik (aka Gabe) as the two battle it out in the latest version of the game, showing off what it's like to have a fight against a friend. The game will be releasing a free demo during the next Steam Next Fest on October 9th, with the full release of the game happening on November 9th. For now, enjoy the battle below!

"Demeo Battles is a fast-paced, pick-up-and-play tabletop game designed for newcomers as well as fans of the original Demeo. Duke it out online in 1v1 or 2v2 tactical matches as you assemble armies of monstrous minions. While Demeo Battles is playable on virtual reality devices such as Meta Quest 2 and Quest 3 or any SteamVR headsets, the game is playable on PC without VR in a completely native flatscreen experience as well."

Turn-based Tactics: Battle your opponents in dungeons, forests, and more as you square off against your enemies in grid-based action combat across ten maps tailored for intense PvP competition — but don't fall victim to "The Burn," an ever-encroaching flood of lava that works its way towards the center of the board and causes immense damage to any player or monster caught in its path.

Monstrous Minions: Assemble an army of chaotic critters to fight alongside you — from rats and goblins to cave trolls to giant slimes — a rotating cast of 37 creatures to pick from at launch, all with a mind of their own!

Heroic Teamwork: Bring two champions to the battle in every match and leverage their synergies; control both heroes directly or partner up with another player to defeat competitors cooperatively.

Play Your Way: Choose a champion to match your play style from 7 classes — hunter, sorcerer, assassin, guardian, bard, warlock, or barbarian — to unleash magic, melee mayhem, and more, with 89 possible cards to pick from when raining fury down on your opponents.

