Demi Lovato Joins Subway Surfers In Latest Collab

Subway Surfers has revealed a new collaboration happening this month, as Demi Lovato will make her first appearance in the game

Article Summary Demi Lovato debuts in Subway Surfers with exclusive in-game avatars and joins the MGTM initiative this December.

100% of proceeds from Demi's avatar sales support global sustainability projects via PlanetPlay's eco-donate platform.

#GreenTuesdayMoves gains momentum as Demi becomes MGTM Star of the Month, inspiring environmental gaming actions.

Google Play showcases Demi's involvement, boosting support for eco-conscious gaming and environmental impact.

SYBO has revealed new details for the next Subway Surfers collaboration, as Demi Lovato has been added to the game as part of a special event. The avatar, which you can see here, is a playable character you can purchase, with 100% of proceeds being donated so several projects, including the Hongera Project in Kenya and New Zealand's WAI Wanaka water conservation initiative, through PlanetPlay's 'Make Green Tuesday Moves' initiative. You can buy her character until January 5, 2025. We have more details about the collab below.

Demi Lovato x Subway Surfers

Starting today, her fan community and gamers across the globe can enjoy exclusive in-game Demi Lovato avatars in select games throughout December. The best part? 100% of proceeds go directly to certified sustainability projects, including reforestation, renewable energy, and ocean conservation, all powered by PlanetPlay's eco-donate platform. In a personal message to fans, Demi breaks down how the MGTM initiative works and why she's lending her voice to this important cause.

Demi takes the spotlight as December's MGTM Star of the Month, following in the footsteps of fellow icons David 'The Hoff' Hasselhoff and Joe Jonas. Supported by a major global social media push, Demi's involvement is set to spark a wave of #GreenTuesdayMoves across the world. Games featuring Demi during the month include Subway Surfers (SYBO), Avakin Life (Lockwood Publishing), Darts Club & Bowling Club (Boombit), Puzzle Adventure (Pixel Federation), The Great Ocean (Actrio), Standoff 2 (Axlebolt), Top Drives (Hutch), Text Express (Kwalee), Peridot (Niantic), Klondike Adventures (Vizor) and Fishing Clash (Ten Square Games).

Players can make a difference with every download, with proceeds funding essential environmental projects like the Hongera Project in Kenya, which manufactures and distributes clean cookstoves, and New Zealand's WAI Wanaka water conservation initiative. As a special MGTM partner, Google has launched a dedicated page on the Google Play store showcasing the movement, featuring Demi's exclusive content and all the games that are part of this groundbreaking initiative. With PlanetPlay's growing list of games, the MGTM initiative has already mobilized a global community of gamers to make a positive environmental impact. To date, PlanetPlay has raised over $2.2 million for sustainability projects through its eco-conscious gaming marketplace.

