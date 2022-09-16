Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- Gets "Entertainment District" Update

SEGA has released a new DLC update into Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles with some interesting additions. This morning the team released a new Entertainment District DLC, which will include a number of new items, including three new playable characters to the game's Versus mode (locally and online). Those three characters are Tanjiro Kamado (Entertainment District), Zenitsu Agatsuma (Entertainment District), and Inosuke Hashibira (Entertainment District), along with a new set of profile photos and quotes for each one of them, all themed around their characters.

It's an interesting pack to add to the mix as this is less about putting in must-own characters and are now adding in people who are essentially making a more complete roster with different options.  We have the full rundown of everything included in this DLC for you down below along with some screenshots, as it is available right now for $10. And be aware that there is another pack on the way which will be released before December 2022, bringing the grand total to five DLC packs before year's end.

Players can pick up the "Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke (Entertainment District) Character Pack" by itself, or save by purchasing the Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Character Pass! By purchasing the Character Pass, they will unlock and save on 5 different character packs scheduled to be released by the end of December 2022. That includes being able to instantly unlock the previously released "Tengen Uzui Character Pack" and "Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form) Character Pack". As a reminder, the paid content set to be released for the game (both as individual Character Packs and part of the Character Pass bundle) includes:

  • Tengen Uzui
  • Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form)
  • Entertainment District Character Pack
    • Tanjiro Kamado
    • Zenitsu Agatsuma
    • Inosuke Hashibira
  • Daki
  • Gyutaro

