Conan Exiles: Isle Of Siptah Will Be The Game's First Major Expansion

Its been a long time since we heard anything from Funcom about Conan Exiles, but now we know the game is getting an expansion. The new expansion called Isle Of Sipath will be released into the game on September 15th. To get players into the game, from now until Monday, September 14th, you can try out the game for free during Steam Free Weekend. Along with a 65% discount on the base game giving players a chance to start the game and get in on the ground level with everyone else. You can read more about the expansion below along with the trailer.

Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah offers an even playing field for new and old players alike. Everyone gets to start fresh with a new character on the fabled Isle of Siptah, an island engulfed in magical storms and eldritch creatures, but also a place of beauty and opportunity. The island features more than a dozen new dungeons, known as vaults, surges of sorcery that spawn vile creatures and NPCs, and an ominous dark tower surrounded by a magical storm. Isle of Siptah is in fact a whole new way of experiencing the online survival game, where players now will be able to summon magical portals that forcibly pull NPCs from the Exiled Lands and into this new and mysterious place. Players will have to compete for these opportunities, creating bloody conflict and an all-new gameplay loop. Isle of Siptah comes with two new building sets, allowing you to construct pirate themed towns of flotsam and majestic castles from stormglass. You will be able to ride into battle on the back of a brand-new mount, the mighty rhinoceros. Acquiring the game in early access will even grant you a limited edition War-torn Rhino Mount Skin. The new building sets and mounts will also be accessible on the base game map, as long as you have Isle of Siptah installed.