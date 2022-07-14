Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- To Receive New DLC

SEGA revealed this morning that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles will be getting some new DLC. Starting today you can pick up Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps who utilizes Sound Breathing to defeat his enemies, is now available as part of a character pass. The team have put together all of the DLC character releases under one umbrella for you to buy so that you can get everything at once, What's more, the game will also have a new Summer DLC, which we have more info on below, and the game itself will be getting a free update which you can download right now.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Character Pass – $24.99 USD

The Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Character Pass is also now on sale starting from today! By picking up this bundle, players will be able to unlock and save on the full set of character packs that are scheduled to be released by the end of December 2022. Starting with today's release, the paid content that will periodically be distributed over five separate releases include:

Tengen Uzui

Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form)

Tanjiro Kamado (Entertainment District)

Zenitsu Agatsuma (Entertainment District)

Inosuke Hashibira (Entertainment District)

Daki

Gyutaro

Both the Character Pass and individual Tengen Uzui Character Pack can be purchased on the digital storefronts for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Kimetsu Academy Summer Uniforms – $4.99 USD

The Kimetsu Academy Summer Uniforms, previously only available in the Nintendo Switch version of the game, are now available for purchase as a set on the digital storefronts for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam. This set includes summer costumes for Kimetsu Academy Tanjiro Kamado, Kimetsu Academy Nezuko Kamado, Kimetsu Academy Zenitsu Agatsuma, Kimetsu Academy Inosuke Hashibira, and Kimetsu Academy Giyu Tomioka.