Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Mobile Games, san diego comic con, Supercell Oy | Tagged: Brawl Stars, SDCC 2025, Supercell

Brawl Stars Reveals Starr Park Immersive Experience For SDCC 2025

Brawl Stars will have an all-new immersive experience at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, happening at Starr Park all weekend long

Article Summary Brawl Stars brings an immersive Starr Park experience to San Diego Comic-Con 2025, open all weekend.

Enjoy carnival games, exclusive swag, and meet Brawl Stars characters like Spike at Starr Park.

Partnering with MrBeast's Feastables for 20,000 limited Brawl Bars with in-game reward codes.

Find Spike's Street Team, water balloon chaos, prizes, and surprise activities around San Diego.

Supercell has revealed that they will be holding an in-person event for Brawl Stars during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 this month. The event will take place at Starr Park, conveniently next to the Convention Center, as they will provide players an immersive experience running from July 24-26 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and on July 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We have more details here, as you can reserve a spot in advance through Tixr.

Brawl Stars at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Jump on the Starr Rail for a wild ride through Starr Park, the amusement park that serves as the setting for matches in Brawl Stars. What starts as a calm monorail tour quickly goes off the rails, sending guests on a hypercharged adventure that sets the tone for the Starr Park experience. Once inside Starr Park, explore classic carnival games with a chaotic Brawl Stars twist. Guests can visit Mike's Mine for explosive fun, Haunted Haven to put their strength to the test. Piper's Pie Shop to try some tempting treat options, and more. Attendees will have the chance to win exclusive Brawl Stars swag and in-game prizes throughout their Starr Park visit, and may even get to meet their favorite Brawlers, like beloved mischief-making cactus mascot Spike.

As part of the larger Comic-Con activation, Brawl Stars has teamed up with MrBeast's Feastables to deliver an exclusive treat for fans: Feastables' first-ever co-branded chocolate bars. 20,000 limited-edition Brawl Bars will be distributed throughout the Starr Park experience and beyond, which feature a code players can redeem for a special in-game reward. Once they're gone, they're gone, so fans will want to act fast! The Comic-Con chaos continues beyond Starr Park. Be on the lookout around San Diego as Spike's Street Team challenges Brawl Stars fans to unique challenges, if they're bold enough to try. Fans can play trivia, get a pie to the face, or even get a Spike haircut if they dare to win special prizes and in-game rewards!

Those in need of some hydration can visit Spike's Fountain of Tears, located across from the San Diego Convention Center. Spike will be giving out water bottles of his own "tears" to fans throughout the weekend, with daily evolutions that ramp up the mayhem. Fans can help Spike create mayhem by throwing water balloons at the fountain, and a few lucky attendees will win a golden ticket that can be used to skip the line for entry to Starr Park. Spike will also be up to some mischief on the San Diego Trolley that brings guests to Comic-Con with branded train wraps. Starr Park is free to enter with onsite registration, and is first-come, first-served. San Diego Comic-Con badges are welcome but not required for entry to Starr Park. For those wanting a guaranteed entry time, limited advance time slots will be available beginning on July 11th for a $2 charity donation.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!