Destiny Child Has Received A New Summer Update

SHIFT UP Corporation revealed today that their mobile game Destiny Child has got a brand new summer update to be played. The latest installment for the game is called "A Summer Night's Tale," which will bring players a new and enchanting story as part of the game's second chapter. As you might suspect, you're going to have to delve into the story for a while before you get into what needs to be done through the gameplay. If anything, this update feels more like an experience than a genuine addition to the story. We have more details of what the new update completely entails below.

Beginning today, Episode 2 of the summer series invites players to discover the backstories of new collectible characters. In A Summer Night's Tale, players can learn about a ghost story set in a guest house run by Billy and Annie. Today's update also opens a corresponding narrative dungeon, where valuable treasures can be earned. In the dungeon, players can meet Demon Princess Keino, the new Fire Type 5★ Defender Child. In addition to the collectible Child and narrative dungeon, players can keep the summer celebration going with two new events: Mona's Emergency Support Event: Players who log into Destiny Child will receive Mona's emergency items, including 5★ Soul Carta, 10x Child Summon Tickets, 1,000 Crystals and more.

Players who log into Destiny Child will receive Mona's emergency items, including 5★ Soul Carta, 10x Child Summon Tickets, 1,000 Crystals and more. Summer Para-Dice Event: From now until Thursday, Aug. 20, players can collect Dice by completing missions, and exchange them for rewards such as a 5★ Child Summon Ticket 3-5★ Water Type 10x Child Summon Ticket and more. A Summer Night's Tale is the second installment of Destiny Child's popular summer event series, preceded by Summer Shooters earlier this month. Players can stay tuned for more details about Episode 3 of the series "Tamamo's Love Story," set to arrive later in August.