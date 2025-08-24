Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Destiny: Rising Reveals New Character Trailer Ahead of Launch

Check out the latest character trailer for the free-to-play mobile sci-fi RPG shooter Destiny: Rising before it launches this week

NetEase Games has one last trailer available for the game Destiny: Rising, revealing one more character before the game launches this week. In case you've gotten this one, this is a mobile sci-fi RPG shooter based on the Destiny franchise by Bungie, as the team has taken a different approach to that universe with a free-to-play title. The trailer shows off Gwynn, the latest short-range shooter who is catered more to those who like to take a more aggressive approach to fighting. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released for iOS and Android on August 28, 2025.

Destiny: Rising

Experience iconic, best-in-class sci-fi shooting action at your fingertips! Choose between the highly immersive first-person view or a new fully third-person action view and play with touchscreen or compatible controller precision. Enter an era of heroes and legends, where familiar faces from Destiny are joined by a host of new, intriguing characters. Each character comes with a rich personal story, unique personality, and formidable skills. Choosing the right character and mastering their combat style will be your key to overcoming the challenging foes that stand in your way. Choose from a wide array of game modes such as campaign missions and 6-player co-op strikes that are iconic to the Destiny franchise, along with all-new and replayable PvE and PvP modes.

Embark on thrilling online multiplayer action along with your fellow players. Build strong clans, experience fun and casual party game modes, customize shared spaces, and more. Join in with your friends to fight off invading enemies or challenge them to test your skill. Journey through a world fighting back against the darkness: From the sanctuary of Haven, a refuge for the Lightbearers and survivors, to the icy, ancient metro of Jiangshi and the arid expanse of the Red Sea Rift. Traverse diverse Sci-fi biomes and uncover hidden stories and adventures in a distant future Earth. Search for the seeds of hope that will shape the future of human civilization in an entirely new Destiny narrative. Countless powerful exotic weapons are available to customize according to your combat style. Explore different weapon and traits combinations, defeat enemies with different gameplay mechanics, and become the next master of arms.

