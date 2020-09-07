Devil May Cry: The Bloody Palace Is Getting A Retail Release

Some cool news from Steamforged as they are finally putting Devil May Cry: The Bloody Palace up for retail sale starting today. The company has officially started taking signups through the SFG Direct system, giving everyone who wants to try and get their hands on a copy until October 12th to put in an order for the game. The tabletop game gets its name from a mode in DMC5, which as you might have guessed, it on the tougher and grittier side of the spectrum. You can read all about the game below and what is all in store, along with images of what will all be included in the order. The game will officially ship out to everyone on October 16th with varying shipping times depending on where you are in the world.

Style counts for everything in this fast-paced hack 'n' slash board game for 1-4 players. Take control of an iconic Devil Hunter— Dante, Nero, Trish, or V—and build impressive attack combos as you face down waves of increasingly powerful monsters and demons. Compete to outscore other Devil Hunters and slay enemies with style to move up the ranks. Will you make it all the way up to the coveted Smokin' Sexy Style triple-S rank? Based on the Bloody Palace game mode from the critically acclaimed Devil May Cry 5 video game, Devil May Cry: The Bloody Palace brings the same high-octane action (and demon-slaying style!) to your tabletop. Introduce a new slew of enemies to your tabletop with The Walking Arsenal Expansion. Designed to be used alongside the Devil May Cry: The Bloody Palace board game, The Walking Arsenal features demons such as the Hell Caina, Pyrobat and Hellbat. Slay them, and you might find yourself up against Cavaliere Angelo. Watch out for that serrated, four-bladed sword! Plus, with this expansion you'll get a brand new playable Devil Hunter character: Lady! She may not have demonic powers, but Lady is no slouch—she's a master of firearms, ready to lay waste to scores of demons.