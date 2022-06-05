Devolver Digital Announces "Devolver Marketing Countdown To Marketing"

It's that time of year again! When we get bombarded with game announcements so heavily, we need a laugh, and Devolver Digital will provide. As part of Summer Game Fest 2022, the company will be rolling out their fan-favorite Devolver Direct showcase, which was originally designed to mock all showcases usually seen around this time of year. The irony of it all is that even though they're practically slapping industry leaders in the face over their ideas and some of the terrible choices companies make year-to-year, it has become a staple of the month that people look forward to. The company will be running its annual livestream on June 9th at 3pm PT with an array of game reveals and announcements layered in the continuing misadventures of Nina Struthers and what we can only assume will be a three-hour countdown to 6pm PT. You can enjoy the promo video below as we will bring you all the results after the showcase.

While the industry continues to flounder in a slew of canceled video game conferences, Devolver Digital has bravely stepped in to fill the void with an unfiltered marketing assault on June 9 at 3pm Pacific live on Twitch. The Devolver Marketing Countdown to Marketing takes the 30 glorious minutes before a typically anti-climactic big summer showcase and thrusts it into the spotlight. Based on extensive consumer research and focus testing, Devolver Scienticians have learned that the countdown before a showcase is when the audience's hopes are at their highest, before the inevitable disappointment sets in. Devolver is set to capitalize on this untapped pre-show potential with the greatest countdown the industry has ever seen. But at what cost? Join the anxious masses for at least four video game announcements in Summer Game Fest's most hotly anticipated countdown. To marketing.