Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Devolver Digital, Devolver Direct

Devolver Digital Announces The Return Of Volvy On June 8th Livestream

Devolver Digital revealed this week that Volvy, the beloved mascot you forgot existed, will return during the 2023 Devolver Direct.

Devolver Digital has revealed their plans for the annual Devolver Direct livestream; we will see the return of Volvy! You all remember Volvy, right? He's been the star of multiple video games over the years, as well as product placement and TV shows you grew up with! In all seriousness, it looks like this is the theme for the livestream this year, as they may have played out the Nina Struthers storyline to its extent. (Or did they play it out as far as it could go? Is this a giant swerve for us to believe Volvy is coming back only for Nina to come in and bite his head off like Ozzy with a bat?) Only one way to find out, and that's to watch he livestream happening on June 8th. We got more details about it below before it kicks off this Thursday.

"Devolver Digital, proud purveyors of hand-crafted indie games and weapons-grade chili dogs, are beyond ecstatic to announce that their critically received, award-snubbing annual presentation will return to surprise and delight gamers around the world on June 8 at 3PM Pacific Time, as part of Summer Game Fest! The 2023 edition of Devolver's marquee marketing event promises new game announcements, playable demos, and a host of other surprises, including the long-awaited return, reboot, and rebirth of the world's favorite video game mascot… Volvy. Introduced to the world more than 30 years ago in his first solo game Field Run, Volvy went on to star in a string of hit Devolver games… Hotline Miami, Enter the Gungeon, GRIS, My Friend Pedro, Ape Out, Pikuniku, Cult of the Lamb…the list goes on and on. For generations of gamers, this is where it all began. The cultural icon of the gaming industry, more influential than any pop star or politician."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!