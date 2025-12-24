Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo Immortal, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo Immortal Launches The First and Last King Update

Diablo Immortal launched The First and Last King a short time ago, bringing the culmination to several storylines in one update

Article Summary Diablo Immortal launches The First and Last King update, concluding the Epoch of Madness storyline.

This update wraps up the World Shard saga, connecting Diablo II's end to the events before Diablo III begins.

Face new challenges as Albrecht, Diablo’s first human host, leads the Shardborne in his final bid for power.

Crossover with World of Warcraft adds unique rewards, including a special WoW-inspired portal for players.

Blizzard Entertainment recently launched a new update for Diablo Immortal, as they bring the current narrative to a close with The First and Last King update. For those who are playing the mobile game and following the lore, this update is the culmination of a year-long story, as this will serve as the end of the Epoch of Madness story. This will also mark the finale of the World Shard saga, which originally kicked off when Diablo Immortal first launched. Effectively, according to the devlopers, this is the end of the sequel to Diablo II and the start of the prequel to Diablo III. So a lot of game-changing moments and things that will fill in many of the blanks between the two titles. We have more details from the devs here, as well as their latest video above, as the content is live.

Diablo Immortal – The First and Last King

The moment that Tyrael shattered the corrupted World Stone at the end of Diablo II, Sanctuary faced a new threat, and everything has led to this moment. Now, Diablo's first human host, Albrecht is commanding a legion of Shardborne and has summoned a massive boil of flesh for his final gambit to seize Sanctuary for himself.

The First and Last King Story: Following the events of the Blood Harvest that set the Wicker Fields ablaze, players discover the trail of Albrecht's army headed to the Barrow Tombs as Lethes resurrects Aughild's elite soldiers.

Following the events of the Blood Harvest that set the Wicker Fields ablaze, players discover the trail of Albrecht's army headed to the Barrow Tombs as Lethes resurrects Aughild's elite soldiers. Departing the Sharval Wilds: In Sharval, players enter the Entsteig Bailey and the Barrow Tombs of Aughild to face new bosses threatening the wildzones.

In Sharval, players enter the Entsteig Bailey and the Barrow Tombs of Aughild to face new bosses threatening the wildzones. Crossover Celebrations: Diablo Immortal players who interact with World of Warcraft's housing system can be rewarded with a new portal inspired by WoW housing! A crossover event will be available later in December.

