Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Supreme Rivalry In September 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Supreme Rivalry, which was released in May 2021, are doing in September 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR BT13-153: $77.27 Robelu, Demigra's Secretary BT13-154: $49.35 Syn Shenron, Corrupted by Darkness SCR BT13-152: $48.85 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR BT13-030: $18.77 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SPR BT13-034: $16.74 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SR BT13-030: $12.72 King Vegeta, A Kingdom Lost SR BT13-046: $11.24 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SR BT13-034: $10.93 SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike SPR BT13-036: $9.26 The ener of a Super Saiyan SPR BT13-120: $8.77

Supreme Rivalry is seeing its chase card fall in value in a major way. SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR was once the set's biggest card with a value of well over $130. Generally, we see Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets have one SCR that is high in value with two more that are under $100. Supreme Rivalry has now seen a crash in all three SCRs. While this set does have weak Secret Rares, it does have some of the hobby's best Special Rares. This month, we have seen a slight increase in the value of the King Vegeta Special Rare and Super Rares.