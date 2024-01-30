Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Diablo

Diablo IV Announces Lunar Awakening Event Happening In February

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the next event coming to Diablo IV next week, as the Lunar Awakening will launch on February 6.

Article Summary Diablo IV's Lunar Awakening event kicks off February 6 with themed festivities.

Players can earn bonuses and experience at Lunar Shrines and Nightmare Dungeons.

Ancestor's Favor reputation unlocks exclusive Lunar Renewal rewards.

Unique Shrine effects add a festive twist to battles during the Lunar event.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed a new event coming to Diablo IV as the Lunar Awakening will be the game's answer to their Lunar New Year festivities. Running from February 6-20, this new limited-time event will be available in both the Seasonal and Eternal Realms and offer players a new experience with a mysterious in-game phenomenon. Shrines of Sanctuary have new manifestations showing up, enchanting them with new powers, which will earn you extra XP by activating them. We have more details from the latest blog below.

Diablo IV – Lunar Awakening

To fully enjoy the revelry of Lunar Awakening, travel to Ked Bardu and head to the Northern section of town. Once there you'll meet Ying-Yue, the leader of the Lunar Night Market. This market is your central hub for Lunar Awakening, where you'll redeem your Ancestor's Favor reputation for extravagant Lunar Renewal themed rewards. Lunar Shrines are spread throughout Sanctuary. Fight your way through both dungeons and the overworld, activating Lunar Shrines and slaying monsters to earn copious amounts of Ancestors Favor reputation. Lunar Shrines can be identified by their appearance, adorned with a Dragon in celebration of Lunar Awakening. Lunar Shrines also have a unique Map icon, making them easy to identify from a distance.

During Lunar Awakening, Nightmare Dungeon Sigils have a chance to have an Ancestor's Favor dungeon affix which guarantees only Lunar Shrines spawn for that dungeon. In addition to the extra Shrines, you will also receive 10% bonus Glyph XP once the Dungeon is complete! All Nightmare Dungeon Sigils with the Ancestor's Favor Affix will retain it once the event has ended, so feel free to stockpile away for days long after the Moon has set on Lunar Awakening.

Lunar Shrines & Ancestors Favor

Lunar Shrines are coursing with a mysterious and immense power. Celebrators of the Lunar Awakening believe this power to be the returning spirits of our ancestors, adorned to mark the special occasion. During the Lunar Awakening, some Shrines have been replaced with Lunar Shrines, with an updated appearance to match the festivities! Lunar Shrines function similarly to typical Shrines; but they have been augmented for an extra punch to celebrate this festive event. Lunar Shrines provide an exciting bonus effect on top of their regular Shrine power, the Lunar Shrine effects are listed below.

Augmented Lunar Shrine Effects

Artillery Shrine – Casts have a chance to summon a holy bomb.

Blast Wave Shrine – Each explosion summons a cluster bombardment.

Channeling Shrine- Increased attack speed and chance to reset cooldowns.

Conduit Shrine – Summon frequent, powerful, shocking strikes.

Greed Shrine – Chance to summon a Treasure Goblin. While the Shrine is active, 25 kills summons a Treasure Goblin, and 50 kills summons a second.

Lethal Shrine – Chance to instantly execute a struck monster, causing Fear on surrounding monsters. Note: this includes Elites, but excludes Bosses and other Players.

Protection Shrine – You reflect all incoming damage. Damage reflected scales with Level and World Tier.

On top of these powerfully amplified effects, Miserly spirits spawn immediately when a Lunar Shrine is activated, allowing you to immediately capitalize on the Shrines' specific gameplay augmentation. Additionally, Lunar Awakening themed Whisper bounties are available throughout the event making them an excellent place to earn Ancestors Favor reputation while appeasing the Tree of Whispers!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!