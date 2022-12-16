Diablo IV Receives New Livestream With Developers

Blizzard Entertainment held a special livestream today featuring the developers behind Diablo IV, talking more about what's to come. The reality of the situation this year is that due to a number of circumstances, we didn't get a BlizzCon in 2022. So a lot of the content we would have been exposed to at a proper convention is slowly being unveiled in livestreams for each game. This is basically as close to a developer presentation we would have received at a physical event, as game director Joe Shely and associate game director Joseph Piepiora chat about the game. Enjoy the video below!

"Gaze into the flames, soak in their knowledge, for they prophesize a vision—our Diablo IV Developer Update Quarterly blogs will now take the form of our new Diablo IV Developer Update Livestream series. But before we begin, let's take a look at how future livestreams will be structured and what type of content you can expect to take away from them: Each livestream will feature members of the Diablo IV development team—they'll be illuminating elements of Diablo IV's production and digging into the details behind the game's systems, lore, answering questions from our community, and more. Following each livestream, we will publish a recap blog like this one with details on where to catch up on the livestream and a look at the content covered."

"During this livestream, we introduced the new Codex of Power system, talked about the story between Lilith and Inarius, gave you all the details around our Diablo IV pre-purchase editions, and held a Q&A session. Currently, our video on-demand of the livestream is only available in English, but we will be adding additional localized videos on demand over the coming days. Now, grab a piping-hot beverage and prepare to catch up with game director Joe Shely and associate game director Joseph Piepiora."